Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 223.1. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.05% to quote at 6324.82. The index is down 3.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 1.67% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 73.66 % over last one year compared to the 24.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48213 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 271.9 on 06 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.63 on 06 Apr 2023.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

