Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spurts 2.02%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.41, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.62% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.41, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has slipped around 9.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.2, up 1.98% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 7.62% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 179.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News