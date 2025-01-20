Canara Bank up for fifth session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 100.18, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.87% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 9.76% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.18, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Canara Bank has dropped around 0.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48540.6, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.52, up 2.62% on the day. Canara Bank is up 9.87% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 9.76% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

