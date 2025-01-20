NTPC Ltd soars 2.96%, rises for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.8, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.8, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.68 lakh shares in last one month.

NTPC Ltd is up 10.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

