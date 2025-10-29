PVR Inox Ltd up for five straight sessions

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.6, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.45% in last one year as compared to a 7.12% fall in NIFTY and a 21.84% fall in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.6, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 26073. The Sensex is at 85031.23, up 0.48%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 12.61% in last one month.