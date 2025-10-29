Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Barometers trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Oct 29 2025
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with decent gains in the early afternoon trade. Investors tracked Q2 earnings reports from several companies, while keeping close watch on the development around India-US trade deal, the upcoming US FED policy decision, crude oil prices and IPO activity. The Nifty scaled above the 26,050 mark.

Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past four trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 312.21 points or 0.37% to 84,950.81. The Nifty 50 index rose 123.45 points or 0.47% to 26,059.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,373 shares rose and 1,609 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,244.50, at a premium of 185.20 points as compared with the spot at 26,059.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 35.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 45.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharm index rose 0.88% to 22,447.55. The index shed 0.03% in the past four trading sessions.

Wockhardt (up 2.07%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.89%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.65%), Lupin (up 1.62%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.54%) Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.54%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.28%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.08%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.01%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.94%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rallied 4.22% after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 3.33% after the company said it received a letter of acceptance from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for a sewerage infrastructure project.

The project involves the design, construction, and commissioning of a 273.37 km sewerage network in the north-east region of Bhopal, along with the construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and intermediate pumping stations. The contract also includes operations and maintenance (O&M) services after project completion. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work is valued at Rs 248.49 crore (excluding O&M and GST). The EPC phase is to be completed within 36 months, followed by a five-year O&M period.

Oct 29 2025

