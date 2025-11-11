Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 283.8, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 283.8, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has gained around 20.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35921.6, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 284.5, up 3.68% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 175.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

