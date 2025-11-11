Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 283.8, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35921.6, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 284.5, up 3.68% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.