Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips toward 154.5 as haven demand reduces

Yen slips toward 154.5 as haven demand reduces

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen weakened toward 154.5 per dollar, nearing nine-month lows, as optimism surrounding a possible US government reopening reduced safe-haven demand. The Senate passed a bill to end the 40-day shutdown, lifting market sentiment, with President Trump expected to sign it soon. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japans October Summary of Opinions suggested policymakers are considering a rate hike while watching wage growth closely. Japan also posted a record current account surplus of JPY 4.5 trillion in September, reflecting strong exports. Investors now await details of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis stimulus plan, set to prioritize economic growth along with price stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

DOMS Inds rises after Q2 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 58 cr

HEG surges after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 143 cr

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story