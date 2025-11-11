IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 819.35, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 819.35, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 7.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57937.55, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 820.6, up 2.44% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 22.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.