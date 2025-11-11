Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 143.23, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.23, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25572.9. The Sensex is at 83484.2, down 0.06%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26859.85, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.59, up 0.49% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 29.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

