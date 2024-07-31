Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 5484.92 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 204.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 5484.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5003.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5484.925003.43 10 OPM %-3.09-3.56 -PBDT-220.02-216.17 -2 PBT-278.99-276.16 -1 NP-211.40-204.70 -3

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

