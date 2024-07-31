Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 36.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 38.67% to Rs 666.14 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 36.94% to Rs 251.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.67% to Rs 666.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 480.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales666.14480.37 39 OPM %74.6971.55 -PBDT342.56250.72 37 PBT336.19245.87 37 NP251.57183.71 37

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

