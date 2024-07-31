Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra declined 6.44% to Rs 3282.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3508.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33406.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37010.0633406.44 11 OPM %19.5718.71 -PBDT5868.645598.73 5 PBT4620.874471.23 3 NP3282.633508.41 -6
