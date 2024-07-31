Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra declined 6.44% to Rs 3282.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3508.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33406.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37010.0633406.4419.5718.715868.645598.734620.874471.233282.633508.41

