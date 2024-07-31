Sales decline 1.37% to Rs 2281.33 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 77.72% to Rs 195.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 2281.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2313.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2281.332313.0120.3612.13365.30221.72269.83162.23195.55110.03

