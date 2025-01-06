Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd and Bartronics India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2025.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 30.32 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29129 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 11.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24280 shares in the past one month.

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd spiked 11.97% to Rs 170.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6768 shares in the past one month.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd jumped 11.53% to Rs 468.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1766 shares in the past one month.

Bartronics India Ltd exploded 9.96% to Rs 22.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50046 shares in the past one month.

