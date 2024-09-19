Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.9, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 84.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 54.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.9, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 6.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42350.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.43 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp