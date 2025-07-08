Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25471.05. The Sensex is at 83477.22, up 0.04%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 11.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36532.4, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.87% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 19% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.