Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for five straight sessions

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460.6, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460.6, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25468.45. The Sensex is at 83519.94, up 0.09%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.