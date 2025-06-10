Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 323.7, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.1% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.37 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 324, up 0.92% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 6.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.1% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.