IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56839.6, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 848.1, up 1.25% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 42.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% jump in NIFTY and a 14.01% jump in the Nifty Bank index.