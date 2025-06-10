Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 3.64%, rises for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1072, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% gain in NIFTY and a 10.1% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1072, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25133.1. The Sensex is at 82476.63, up 0.04%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 13.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1078.1, up 3.73% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 42.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% gain in NIFTY and a 10.1% gain in the Nifty Energy index.