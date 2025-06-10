Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

The key equity indices traded sideways in the afternoon trade. Realty and banking shares declined, while IT, media and metal stocks advanced. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 26.35 points or 0.03% to 82,416.83. The Nifty 50 index rose 27.40 points or 0.11% to 25,129.65.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,157 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.54% to 14.03. Gainers & Losers: Grasim Industries (up 4.01%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.50%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%), Tata Motors (up 2.07%) and Adani Enterprises (up 1.95%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Eternal (down 1.67%), Trent (down 1.20%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.83%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.83%) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.82%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: NBCC (India) fell 2.91%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 50.54 crore for a temple development project under the Ministry of Tourisms Prashad scheme at Maa Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

RateGain Travel Technologies rose 0.06%. The company said that it has partnered with Caribbeans regional airline LIAT (2020) for implementing its airfare pricing intelligence platform AirGain. Remsons Industries rose 0.81%. The companys, step down subsidiary, BEE Lighting has received a purchase order of Rs 12 crore from a premier German Multi-Brand OEM. Jana Small Finance Bank added 2.20% after the bank submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9 June 2025, seeking approval for a voluntary transition into a universal bank. Larsen & Toubro rose 0.11%. The company said that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business vertical has won new 'major grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad.

RITES shed 0.15%. The company said that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a coastal road project from the Ministry of Public Works, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana worth $2.908 million.structure orders in India and abroad. Global Markets: European markets opened higher on Tuesday despite U.K. unemployment and wage data release. The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in the three months from February to April, marking its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The figure represents a 0.2 percentage point increase compared to the previous three-month period. It also exceeded market estimates, which had forecast an April unemployment rate of 4.5%.

The number of unemployed people stood at approximately 1.6 million as of April. Despite the rise in unemployment, the employment rate inched up by 0.1 percentage points to 75.1%, with the total number of employed individuals reaching 34 million. Meanwhile, the economic inactivity rate -- which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is neither employed nor actively seeking work -- declined by 0.2 percentage points to 21.3%. Asian stocks traded mixed as investors awaited further developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Trade discussions between the two countries resumed in London on Monday. The U.S. delegation included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks follow a May agreement to temporarily reduce mutual tariffs. Current discussions are focused on China's export controls on rare earth minerals and U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinaboth of which have significant implications for global supply chains.