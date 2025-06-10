Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power Ltd soars 8.94%

Reliance Power Ltd soars 8.94%

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 70.4, up 8.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 70.4, up 8.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25133.1. The Sensex is at 82476.63, up 0.04%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 64.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3247.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1698.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

