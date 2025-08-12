Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 8.02% to Rs 39.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.377.40282.2018.3313.5175.0959.3768.7053.0239.6643.12

