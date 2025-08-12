Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 403.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 3370.58 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 403.98% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 3370.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4396.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3370.584396.064.682.64141.5176.1075.1216.3454.4310.80

