Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 424.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 424.36% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 387.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.387.62353.623.924.2417.0210.335.700.794.090.78

