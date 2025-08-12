Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 81.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.43% to Rs 7.48 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 81.91% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.43% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.4810.604.5514.530.471.570.181.260.170.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News