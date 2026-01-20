Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2026.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd lost 13.71% to Rs 1760.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1311 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 10.91% to Rs 24.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month. Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd tumbled 10.54% to Rs 30.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4730 shares in the past one month. Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd corrected 10.41% to Rs 59.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13627 shares in the past one month.