Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Jindal Saw gained 3.88% to Rs 186.25, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session.

Shares of Jindal Saw surged 20.28% in two trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 154.85 recorded on 16 January 2026.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 69.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.99 crore on 16.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,943.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations declined 49.06% and 6.22% respectively in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 632.2 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.27% QoQ while down 34.24% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% in Q3 FY26 from 11.3% in Q2 FY26, but moderated from 16.8% in Q3 FY25.

Jindal Saw is engaged into manufacturing of iron and steel pipes and pellets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

British pound jumps sharply to one-week high against a weak dollar; UK unemployment rate steadies at 5.1%

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank posts 13% YoY jump in Q3 PAT; deposits rise to Rs 16.60 lakh crore

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story