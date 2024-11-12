Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.26% to Rs 76.21 croreNet Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 76.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.2191.01 -16 OPM %10.93-7.31 -PBDT7.77-52.37 LP PBT-9.85-67.95 86 NP-7.16-55.78 87
