Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 60.06% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.52% to Rs 589.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4376.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.589.884376.5826.7015.53171.43577.58154.29455.22127.98320.45

