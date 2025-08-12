Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 141.65 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 13.52% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.141.65133.4721.2624.4226.5229.6820.7024.3315.6118.05

