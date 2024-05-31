Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales decline 99.54% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Bharatiya Global Infomedia reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.54% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.63% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.012.16 -100 1.522.16 -30 OPM %-1300.00-22.22 --61.18-46.30 - PBDT-0.13-0.53 75 -1.06-1.13 6 PBT-0.33-0.75 56 -1.86-1.93 4 NP-0.33-1.59 79 -2.07-2.77 25

