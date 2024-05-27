Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 48.88 crore

Net loss of Polyspin Exports reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 202.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.8847.00 4 202.21208.23 -3 OPM %-3.113.28 --0.471.93 - PBDT-1.761.31 PL -1.265.30 PL PBT-2.640.64 PL -4.432.56 PL NP-0.650.13 PL -2.785.37 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2024 quarter

G K P Printing &amp; Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story