Bharti Airtel incorporates new subsidiary Airtel Money

Bharti Airtel has announced the incorporation of a new step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, as per a regulatory filing made on 09 July 2025.

The entity was officially incorporated on July 8, 2025, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and a paid-up/subscribed share capital of Rs 1,00,000. The investment qualifies as a related party transaction, with shares subscribed at par and on an arms length basis, it added.

The listed entity holds 100% shareholding in the acquired entity, with no additional shares acquired beyond this ownership percentage. The incorporated entity belongs to the financial services industry.

Airtel Money Wallet, a digital wallet service of Airtel Payments Bank, Airtels non-bank financial entity, enables users to make seamless online and offline payments, recharge mobiles, and pay utility bills directly from their mobile phones. The new subsidiary is expected to further enhance Airtels capabilities in the fast-growing digital payments space. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel also revealed a significant expansion of its partnership with Ericsson. The two companies have entered into a new agreement to bolster Airtels Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India. Bharti Airtel has expanded its collaboration with Ericsson to enhance its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India.

Under this partnership, Ericsson will deploy its advanced core network solutions to improve Airtels FWA capabilities, with the aim of delivering a superior customer experience. As part of the agreement, Ericsson is introducing a next-generation platform that offers higher capacity while reducing the physical footprint and improving total cost of ownership. This development builds on the previously announced dual-mode 5G Core solution, which forms the foundation for Airtels transition to a unified, future-ready 5G Standalone (SA) network infrastructure. Ericsson has been a long-standing technology partner of Bharti Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communication. It was also awarded Airtels first 5G contract in India.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across South Asia and Africa. The telecom major's consolidated net profit soared 432.04% to Rs 11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,071.6 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 27.33% YoY to Rs 47,876.2 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by strong underlying momentum in India, a rebound in reported currency revenue growth in Africa and full quarter impact of Indus Towers consolidation. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 245, up 17.78% over Rs 209 in Q4 FY24.