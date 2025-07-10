ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

ACC announced the commissioning of a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.

The announcement was made via an exchange filing on 9 July 2025, after market hours.

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 100 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

The cement makers consolidated net profit fell 20.38% to Rs 751.03 crore in Q4 in FY25 as against Rs 943.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.16% to Rs 6,066.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.