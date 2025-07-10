Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACC announced the commissioning of a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.

The announcement was made via an exchange filing on 9 July 2025, after market hours.

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 100 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

The cement makers consolidated net profit fell 20.38% to Rs 751.03 crore in Q4 in FY25 as against Rs 943.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.16% to Rs 6,066.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 1,992.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story