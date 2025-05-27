Bharti Airtel launches entertainment packs for prepaid customers

Bharti Airtel announced entertainment packs for prepaid customers. With access to an industry-leading portfolio of 25+ top OTT platformsincluding Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv Airtel is the only telco in India offering such an extensive entertainment experience. Starting at an attractive introductory price of Rs 279 for 1 month validity, customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth Rs 750, making it the only telco to enable access to such a wide bouquet of OTT streaming options. The company has also bundled entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls at Rs 598 facilitating unlimited entertainment.

Customers can now access wide variety of TV shows, blockbuster movies, and documentaries from leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHostar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others, all through a single pack. By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to effortlessly enjoy international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages, including their preferred shows, films, and original content without the complications of managing individual subscriptions. This strategic initiative not only enhances Airtel's value proposition but also highlights the company's dedication to offering its customers unmatched convenience, flexibility, and a diverse range of entertainment options.

