FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 161.8 points or 0.78% at 20689.74 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 3.63%), Doms Industries Ltd (down 2.58%),Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.46%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.34%),L T Foods Ltd (down 2.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 2.13%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 2.07%), ITC Ltd (down 1.96%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.8%), and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (up 16.04%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 5.43%), and AWL Agri Business Ltd (up 4.54%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 70.41 or 0.14% at 51837.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.35 points or 0.08% at 15681.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 174.85 points or 0.7% at 24826.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 587.48 points or 0.71% at 81588.97.

On BSE,1804 shares were trading in green, 2030 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

