Hi-Tech Pipes gains after Q4 PAT rises 58% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes added 2.75% to Rs 97.31 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.4% to Rs 17.63 crore on 7.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 733.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased by 61.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 24.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 34.93 crore in Q4 FY25, down 1.15% compared with Rs 35.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 4.76% in Q4 FY25 as against 5.19% in Q4 FY24.

Sales volume increased 7.7% YoY to 1,16,032 MT in Q4 FY25, as against 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24.

For full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.1% to Rs 72.95 crore on 13.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,067.64 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, chairman and managing director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said, FY25 marks a defining year for Hi-Tech Pipes, with 14% revenue growth and a 66% surge in profitability, driven by operational excellence and strategic capacity expansion. Our disciplined financial management reduced debt-to-equity to 0.15x and strengthened ROCE to 14.35%, reflecting robust capital efficiency.

With the commissioning of our Sikandrabad greenfield plant and Sanand Phase II, positions us to meet rising demand in infrastructure and renewables. We are proud to contribute to nation-building through projects like the Kavach Anti-Collision System and BSF's border fencing. With an upgraded A+ credit rating, we are poised to achieve our next target of 2 million MT capacity vision by FY29.

Anish Bansal, whole time director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said, Hi-Tech Pipes' global leadership in solar torque tubes, manufactured at our Sanand unit 2, has been pivotal in driving FY25's success. These high end specialized tubes for solar tracking systems position us at the forefront of renewable energy infrastructure, with surging demand across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Our advanced-stage Sikandrabad greenfield plant, set to commission shortly, will amplify ERW pipe production for various new sectors, while the Sanand Unit-2, Phase-II will enhance high-margin offerings for Infrastructure sector as well as energy sector. Coupled with a 24% sales volume surge and 12.26% EBITDA/Ton growth, these strategic expansions reinforce our commitment to innovation and sustainable energy transitions.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of 0.025 paisa per share with face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to shareholders' approval.

Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the leading steel tubes and pipes manufacturers in India. It provides innovative products for nearly four decades with a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, color coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products.

