Talbros Automotive tanks as Q4 PAT slumps 47% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) tumbled 4.71% to Rs 285 after the company's net profit declined 46.60% year-on-year to Rs 26.58 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 49.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 1.57% YoY to Rs 205.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax fell sharply by 52.76% to Rs 33.59 crore, as against Rs 71.12 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 39.8 crore, reflecting a 12.11% YoY increase. The EBITDA margin improved to 18.9% in Q4 FY25, up from 17.1% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, the companys net profit declined 14.13% to Rs 94.43 crore, despite a 6.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 827.05 crore in FY25 over FY24.

For FY25 Exports contributed 15% of Gaskets Revenue, 58% of Forgings Revenue, 5% of Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, 4% of Talbros Marugo Rubber.

Commenting on the performance Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, TACL said, In FY25, Revenues for TACL grew by 7% despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and subdued demand in the automobile sector, particularly in the CV segment. While external headwinds weighed on market sentiment, our focus on cost optimization led to a 16% increase in EBITDA, with margins expanding by 130 basis points to a record 17.4%our highest annual margin to date. Profit after tax grew by 14% to Rs. 94 crore. These results reaffirm the effectiveness of our ongoing initiatives to optimize operations, introducing value added solutionsfor OEMs and sustain profitability amid ongoing market challenges. Over the past two years, the Company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore, we expect to add new orders consistently in FY26 too.

TACL remains committed to transitioning from order acquisition to execution, ensuring that the Company continues to drive revenue and reinforce long-term growth prospects. Secured from leading OEMs across domestic and export markets, these orders reflect the strong confidence in TACL and its joint ventures. With the automotive industry undergoing a significant transformation, especially with the rise of electric vehicles, we have strengthened our EV portfolio by securing contracts from prominent OEMs in both domestic and international markets.

Our strategic partnerships through joint ventures, along with our capabilities in the forgings segment, position us strongly to capitalize on the evolving landscape. To capitalize on the growing opportunities in both domestic and international markets, we continue to maintain a diversified and hedged position as a leading auto components manufacturer. We remain committed to our strategic roadmap of broadening our product portfolio through the introduction of value added solutions.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of 25% (i.e., Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each) for the financial year 202425.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships for passenger cars.

