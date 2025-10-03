Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 0.93%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 1.79% over last one month compared to 1.43% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 0.93% today to trade at Rs 1849.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.44% to quote at 2814.82. The index is up 1.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 0.78% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 8.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 1.79% over last one month compared to 1.43% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 642 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2045.5 on 02 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1510.8 on 21 Nov 2024.