Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Bharti Airtel reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 108.97% to Rs 12,322.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 29,919 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, registering the growth of 35.9% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 57.4% in Q2 FY26, as against 53.1% in Q2 FY25.

India revenues for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 38,690 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 22.6% & QoQ growth of 2.9%. Mobile revenue registered a 13.2% YoY growth in Q2 FY26, driven by higher realizations and an expanding customer base. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter was at Rs 256, up 9.87% compared with Rs 233 in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the company added 2,479 towers and 20,841 mobile broadband base stations. In Q2 FY26, the Homes business reported 30.2%YoY revenue growth, driven by robust customer additions. During the quarter, the company added 9,51,000 customers, taking total customer base to 11.9 million. Airtel Business reported a 6.71% YoY decline in revenue to Rs 5,276 crore in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, Xtelify, fully-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel housing all of Airtels digital assets and capabilities, launched a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform Airtel Cloud to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India In Q2 FY26, digital TV recorded revenues of Rs 753 crore with a customer base of 15.4 million.

The companys consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio (annualized) stood at 1.63 times as on 30th September 2025 as compared to 2.50 times as on 30th September 2024. Consolidated Net Debt (excluding lease obligations) to EBITDAaL ratio (annualized) stood at 1.19 times as on 30th September 2025. Gopal Vittal, vice- chairman and MD, said: We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 52,145 crore growing 5.4% sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including passive infrastructure services, increased by 2.9%. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1%.

India Mobile business delivered 2.6% revenue growth, adding 5.1 million smartphone customers, maintaining an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 256 led by continued premiumization of portfolio and a steadfast focus on quality customers. The Postpaid segment recorded one of the highest quarterly net additions of approximately 1 million. Our Homes business sustained strong momentum with 951K net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5%. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes priority. Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3% sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across Connectivity, IOT and security business. Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.