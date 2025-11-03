Ajanta Pharma gains after Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 260 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Ajanta Pharma advanced 2.98% to Rs 2,537.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.19% to Rs 260.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 216.48 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 14.08% YoY to Rs 1,353.73 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 340.81 crore in Q2 FY26, up 17.42% from Rs 290.24 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 328 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.46% as against 311 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 24% in Q2 FY26 as against 26% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the companys revenue from India stood at Rs 432 crore (up 12% YoY), revenue from Asia was at Rs 310 crore (up 5% YoY), revenue from Africa stood at Rs 221 crore (up 4% YoY) revenue from Africa institution was at Rs 32 crore (down 25% YoY) while revenue from US Generic was at Rs 344 crore (up 48% YoY). As per IQVIA MAT September 2025, Ajanta Pharmas India branded generic performance exceeded IPM growth by 32%. The higher growth came from Volumes increase, which exceeded IPM by 115% & new launches, which exceeded IPM by 39%.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 11.52% to Rs 515.53 crore on a 13.93% increase in revenue to Rs 2,656.38 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board of directors declared a first interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY26. The record date for the dividend is 10 November 2025 and the dividend will be paid on or after 20 November 2025. Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified branded generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments.