Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 73.25 times

The offer received bids for 39.92 crore shares as against 54.50 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Studds Accessories received bids for 39,92,36,025 shares as against 54,50,284 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30IST on Monday (3 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 73.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 October 2025 and it will close on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 557 and 585 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO is an offer for sale of 77,86,120 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 455.49 crore by existing shareholders, including Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Chand Khurana, among others.

The promoters are Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana and Shilpa Arora. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 3,10,02,320 equity shares, aggregating to 78.78% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 61.75%. Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories based in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under theStuddsandSMKbrands, while other accessories such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking device, rain suits, riding jacket and eye wear are sold under Studds brand. The company sells its products across India and exports to over70 countries, including markets in the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions.

The Studds brand, established in 1975, serves the mass and mid-market segments in India and certain countries in Asia, Latin America, Central America and Africa. As of August 31, 2025, two-wheeler helmets under the Studds brand are priced between Rs 875 and Rs 4,000 in India. The SMK brand, launched in 2016, caters to the premium motorcycle segment in India and the mid-market segment in Europe. SMK helmets are sold in India at prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,800. In Q1 FY26, Distributor Network and EBO contributed 54.98% to total sales, OEMs 11.81%, E-commerce 4.75%, Government channels 3.95%, Exports 22.22%, and Others 2.29%.