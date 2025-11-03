Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee extended its descent for the third straight day and settled five paise down at 88.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, near its all-time low level, weighed down by a strong American currency and foreign fund outflows. The dollar index continues to add strength near a three month high as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that it may be the central bank's last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy. DXY quoted at 99.71 today. Domestic equities, however, ended on a positive note and supported the domestic unit at lower levels. Shares ended little changed on Monday after a choppy session. Caution prevailed ahead of a big week for earnings, with around 200 prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings results. The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session up 39.78 points, or 0.05 percent, at 83,978.49. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 41.25 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,763.35 after a strong rally in October. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.73 and touched an intraday low of 88.80 against the greenback.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 73.25 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 2.01 times

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the September 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 7597.22% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story