Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Hexacom Ltd Slides 1.14%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Slides 1.14%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has lost 7.64% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 1632.8. The BSE Teck index is down 0.12% to quote at 16475.62. The index is down 4.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 1.08% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.53% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 16.92 % over last one year compared to the 4.68% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has lost 7.64% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11390 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2051 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1225 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.92%

Indices opens higher; breadth strong

Shares of Praruh Technologies list in MT Group

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling debut in B Group

Shares of Systematic Industries list in MT Group

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story