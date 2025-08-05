Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit declines 23.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 2263.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom declined 23.40% to Rs 391.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 511.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 2263.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2263.001910.6051.2945.841054.10754.20526.80258.50391.60511.20

