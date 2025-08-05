Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 77.82 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 7.19% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 77.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.8281.982.492.602.282.241.641.531.641.53

