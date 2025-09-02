Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and One Mobikwik Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2025.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and One Mobikwik Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1513.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 14.89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92679 shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd soared 17.70% to Rs 44.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12081 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd advanced 14.20% to Rs 5.79. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd spurt 13.76% to Rs 269.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty hovers above 24,700 level; broader mrkt outperforms

Yen weakens past 148 as US data and BOJ wage outlook collide

BSE SME Globtier Infotech's digital pitch muted on debut

Mobikwik climbs after ADIA's exit via block deal

Sunil Kataria takes charge as Godrej Agrovet CEO and MD

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story