Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Eribulin Mesylate injection in the US market

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will launch Eribulin Mesylate injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials, in the U.S. market this September.

The product is the therapeutic equivalent of Halaven Injection (1 mg/2 mL), originally developed by Eisai, Inc. Glenmarks version has been deemed bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), paving the way for its entry into the oncology segment of the U.S. injectable market.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending July 2025, Halaven Injection recorded annual sales of approximately $66.3 million in the United States.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, We are pleased to announce the launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. As the first complex generic in our portfolio, this launch marks both our commitment to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.9% to Rs 215.48 crore on 7.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1505.62 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.53% to Rs 1,938.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

